Can we count on Akron to secure a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Akron ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-4 0-0 NR NR 64

Akron's best wins

In its signature win of the season, which took place on December 5, Akron beat the Bradley Braves (No. 65 in the RPI) by a score of 67-52. The leading scorer against Bradley was Enrique Freeman, who delivered 21 points with 18 rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

81-75 on the road over South Dakota State (No. 185/RPI) on November 6

77-76 on the road over Northern Kentucky (No. 256/RPI) on December 9

72-54 at home over Southern Miss (No. 268/RPI) on November 10

94-90 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 277/RPI) on December 21

77-71 over Florida International (No. 305/RPI) on November 19

Akron's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Zips are 1-1 -- tied for the 38th-most wins.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Akron is playing the 98th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

As far as the Zips' upcoming schedule, they have 16 games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have 13 contests against teams over .500.

Akron has 18 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Akron's next game

Matchup: Northern Illinois Huskies vs. Akron Zips

Northern Illinois Huskies vs. Akron Zips Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 8:00 PM ET Location: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois

NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

