What are Akron's chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Akron's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Akron ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-5 0-0 NR NR 272

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Akron's best wins

Akron defeated the No. 189-ranked (according to the RPI) Bellarmine Knights, 88-65, on December 21, which goes down as its signature win of the season. With 24 points, Reagan Bass was the top scorer against Bellarmine. Second on the team was Lanae Riley, with 22 points.

Next best wins

53-48 on the road over Canisius (No. 217/RPI) on December 30

63-58 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 250/RPI) on November 15

75-72 over Pittsburgh (No. 266/RPI) on November 25

55-49 at home over Tennessee State (No. 327/RPI) on December 3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Akron's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-3

The Zips have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country according to the RPI (three).

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Akron has been given the 330th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Zips have 16 games remaining on the schedule, with 11 contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and five games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

In terms of Akron's upcoming schedule, it has 16 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Akron's next game

Matchup: Ohio Bobcats vs. Akron Zips

Ohio Bobcats vs. Akron Zips Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Akron games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.