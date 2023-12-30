Amon-Ra St. Brown versus the Dallas Cowboys pass defense and Daron Bland is a matchup to watch in Week 17, when the Lions face the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. We have stats and information available for you below.

Lions vs. Cowboys Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas TV: ABC/ESPN

Amon-Ra St. Brown Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Cowboys 175.4 12.5 5 34 11.29

Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Daron Bland Insights

Amon-Ra St. Brown & the Lions' Offense

Amon-Ra St. Brown's 1,281 receiving yards (91.5 yards per game) are a team high. He has 106 catches on 146 targets with eight touchdowns.

Through the air, Detroit is fifth in the NFL in passing yards with 3,795 (253.0 per game) and fifth in yards per attempt (7.0).

The Lions' offensive attack has been clicking this season, as it ranks fifth in the league with 412 total points (27.5 per game).

Detroit has been one of the most pass-heavy offenses this season, throwing the ball 35.9 times game, which is ninth in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Lions rank 11th in the league in pass attempts, throwing the ball 63 times, with a red-zone pass rate of 39.9%.

Daron Bland & the Cowboys' Defense

Daron Bland has picked off a team-high eight passes. He also has 62 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and 14 passes defended to his name.

In the air, Dallas has allowed the fifth-lowest amount of passing yards in the league, 2,760 (184.0 per game).

The Cowboys' points-against average on defense is fifth-best in the NFL, at 19.1 per game.

Two players have collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Dallas this season.

15 players have caught a touchdown against the Cowboys this season.

Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Daron Bland Advanced Stats

Amon-Ra St. Brown Daron Bland Rec. Targets 146 74 Def. Targets Receptions 106 14 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12.1 45 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1281 62 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 91.5 4.1 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 551 3.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 20 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 8 8 Interceptions

