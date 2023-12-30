Will Andrew Peeke Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 30?
On Saturday at 5:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets square off with the Buffalo Sabres. Is Andrew Peeke going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Andrew Peeke score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Peeke stats and insights
- Peeke is yet to score through 13 games this season.
- In one game against the Sabres this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- Peeke has no points on the power play.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have given up 124 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Peeke recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|14:51
|Home
|W 6-5 OT
|12/23/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|9:21
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|18:24
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/19/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|19:08
|Away
|W 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|16:54
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/14/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|19:35
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/8/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|21:05
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:36
|Away
|L 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|22:43
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/11/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|10:02
|Away
|L 5-4
Blue Jackets vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
