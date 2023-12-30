Athens County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Athens County, Ohio is happening today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Athens County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Waterford at Alexander High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Albany, OH
- Conference: Tri-Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Webster at Alexander High School
- Game Time: 1:45 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Albany, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairfield High School - Leesburg at Alexander High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Albany, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Muskingum at Alexander High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Albany, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.