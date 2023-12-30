Currently, the Columbus Blue Jackets (12-18-7) have six players on the injury report, including Zachary Werenski, for their matchup against the Buffalo Sabres (14-18-4) at KeyBank Center on Saturday, December 30 at 5:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Sean Kuraly C Questionable Abdominal Patrik Laine LW Out Clavicle Fracture Boone Jenner C Out Jaw Nick Blankenburg D Out Upper Body Adam Boqvist D Out Shoulder Zachary Werenski D Out Lower Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Zemgus Girgensons LW Out Lower Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blue Jackets vs. Sabres Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Arena: KeyBank Center

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blue Jackets Season Insights

With 117 goals (3.2 per game), the Blue Jackets have the league's ninth-best offense.

Columbus gives up 3.7 goals per game (136 total), which ranks 31st in the league.

They have the 28th-ranked goal differential in the league at -19.

Sabres Season Insights

Buffalo's 107 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 17th in the NHL.

Its goal differential (-17) ranks 26th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Blue Jackets vs. Sabres Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Sabres (-200) Blue Jackets (+165) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.