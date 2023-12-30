How to Watch the Blue Jackets vs. Sabres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Buffalo Sabres (14-18-4) will host the Columbus Blue Jackets (12-18-7) on Saturday, with the Sabres coming off a defeat and the Blue Jackets off a win.
ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH is the place to tune in to see the Sabres and the Blue Jackets take the ice.
Sabres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
Blue Jackets vs Sabres Additional Info
Blue Jackets vs. Sabres Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Sabres
|Blue Jackets
|9-4 CBJ
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets give up 3.7 goals per game (136 in total), 31st in the league.
- With 117 goals (3.2 per game), the Blue Jackets have the NHL's 10th-best offense.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Blue Jackets are 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have allowed 42 goals (4.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 40 goals during that stretch.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Johnny Gaudreau
|37
|7
|18
|25
|16
|12
|0%
|Zachary Werenski
|34
|1
|24
|25
|10
|13
|-
|Adam Fantilli
|37
|10
|12
|22
|10
|13
|43.1%
|Kirill Marchenko
|35
|13
|8
|21
|9
|20
|34.9%
|Ivan Provorov
|37
|2
|18
|20
|20
|6
|-
Sabres Stats & Trends
- The Sabres rank 29th in goals against, conceding 124 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL play.
- The Sabres' 107 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 18th in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 games, the Sabres have gone 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Sabres have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that stretch.
Sabres Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Casey Mittelstadt
|36
|9
|22
|31
|20
|25
|47.6%
|Rasmus Dahlin
|35
|10
|19
|29
|24
|21
|-
|Jeff Skinner
|33
|14
|11
|25
|12
|21
|38%
|Alex Tuch
|29
|9
|15
|24
|8
|29
|60%
|John-Jason Peterka
|36
|12
|12
|24
|7
|16
|27.3%
