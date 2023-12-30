When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Bowling Green be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

How Bowling Green ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-4 0-0 NR NR 32

Bowling Green's best wins

Against the Cleveland State Vikings, a top 100 team in the RPI, Bowling Green picked up its signature win of the season on November 7, an 89-86 home victory. In the win against Cleveland State, Paige Kohler amassed a team-best 20 points. Erika Porter came through with 20 points.

Next best wins

69-48 on the road over Wright State (No. 148/RPI) on December 12

68-66 at home over Duquesne (No. 199/RPI) on November 27

85-73 over Lehigh (No. 223/RPI) on November 23

59-38 over Mercer (No. 260/RPI) on November 22

73-64 on the road over Xavier (No. 330/RPI) on November 18

Bowling Green's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Bowling Green has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Bowling Green has the 24th-hardest schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

Of the Falcons' 18 remaining games this season, 12 are against teams with worse records, and 12 are against teams with records north of .500.

Reviewing Bowling Green's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Bowling Green's next game

Matchup: Central Michigan Chippewas vs. Bowling Green Falcons

Central Michigan Chippewas vs. Bowling Green Falcons Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan

