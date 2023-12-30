2024 NCAA Bracketology: Bowling Green Women's March Madness Resume | January 1
When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Bowling Green be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.
Want to bet on Bowling Green's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Bowling Green ranks
|Record
|MAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-4
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|32
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bowling Green's best wins
Against the Cleveland State Vikings, a top 100 team in the RPI, Bowling Green picked up its signature win of the season on November 7, an 89-86 home victory. In the win against Cleveland State, Paige Kohler amassed a team-best 20 points. Erika Porter came through with 20 points.
Next best wins
- 69-48 on the road over Wright State (No. 148/RPI) on December 12
- 68-66 at home over Duquesne (No. 199/RPI) on November 27
- 85-73 over Lehigh (No. 223/RPI) on November 23
- 59-38 over Mercer (No. 260/RPI) on November 22
- 73-64 on the road over Xavier (No. 330/RPI) on November 18
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Bowling Green's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
- Bowling Green has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (three).
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, Bowling Green has the 24th-hardest schedule in the nation the rest of the season.
- Of the Falcons' 18 remaining games this season, 12 are against teams with worse records, and 12 are against teams with records north of .500.
- Reviewing Bowling Green's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.
Bowling Green's next game
- Matchup: Central Michigan Chippewas vs. Bowling Green Falcons
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Bowling Green games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.