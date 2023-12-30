Will Cincinnati be one of the teams to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Cincinnati's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +20000

How Cincinnati ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-2 0-0 NR 41 96

Cincinnati's best wins

Against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, a top 50 team in the RPI rankings, Cincinnati secured its signature win of the season on November 22, an 89-54 home victory. Viktor Lakhin tallied a team-high 15 points with six rebounds and one assist in the contest against Georgia Tech.

Next best wins

76-58 at home over Evansville (No. 51/RPI) on December 29

85-73 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 101/RPI) on November 12

83-75 at home over Stetson (No. 125/RPI) on December 22

85-53 at home over Bryant (No. 160/RPI) on December 12

69-58 at home over UIC (No. 177/RPI) on November 6

Cincinnati's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Bearcats are 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 14th-most victories.

Based on the RPI, Cincinnati has three wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 29th-most in Division 1.

Based on the RPI, the Bearcats have six wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 25th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Cincinnati has been handed the 185th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

In terms of the Bearcats' upcoming schedule, they have 11 games remaining versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 16 contests against teams above .500.

Cincy has 18 games remaining on the schedule, with eight games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Cincinnati's next game

Matchup: BYU Cougars vs. Cincinnati Bearcats

BYU Cougars vs. Cincinnati Bearcats Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah

Marriott Center in Provo, Utah TV Channel: ESPN2

