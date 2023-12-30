Saturday's contest at Fifth Third Arena has the No. 11 Kansas State Wildcats (12-1) matching up with the Cincinnati Bearcats (8-3) at 2:00 PM ET (on December 30). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 71-59 victory, heavily favoring Kansas State.

In their last time out, the Bearcats won on Thursday 71-51 against Siena.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Cincinnati vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Cincinnati vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas State 71, Cincinnati 59

Cincinnati Schedule Analysis

The Bearcats' signature win of the season came against the Toledo Rockets, a top 100 team (No. 73), according to our computer rankings. The Bearcats secured the 71-60 road win on November 19.

The Bearcats have one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 20th-most in Division I. But they also have three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 29th-most.

Cincinnati has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (six).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cincinnati 2023-24 Best Wins

71-60 on the road over Toledo (No. 73) on November 19

65-41 over Kentucky (No. 137) on November 25

58-56 on the road over Southern Indiana (No. 267) on December 17

87-62 at home over Howard (No. 272) on December 13

71-51 at home over Siena (No. 278) on December 21

Cincinnati Leaders

Jillian Hayes: 12.4 PTS, 8.5 REB, 51.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

12.4 PTS, 8.5 REB, 51.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Malea Williams: 9.8 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29)

9.8 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29) Braylyn Milton: 6.1 PTS, 25.3 FG%, 13.2 3PT% (5-for-38)

6.1 PTS, 25.3 FG%, 13.2 3PT% (5-for-38) Destiny Thomas: 6.6 PTS, 51.1 FG%

6.6 PTS, 51.1 FG% Reagan Jackson: 9.1 PTS, 33.0 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)

Cincinnati Performance Insights

The Bearcats are outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game with a +78 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.5 points per game (167th in college basketball) and allow 60.4 per outing (102nd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.