How to Watch the Cincinnati vs. Kansas State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Bearcats (8-3) will look to extend a six-game win streak when they host the Kansas State Wildcats (12-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The Wildcats have also won six games in a row.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Cincinnati Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Cincinnati vs. Kansas State Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats score an average of 78.8 points per game, 18.4 more points than the 60.4 the Bearcats allow.
- Kansas State is 12-1 when it scores more than 60.4 points.
- Cincinnati's record is 8-2 when it gives up fewer than 78.8 points.
- The Bearcats put up 15.3 more points per game (67.5) than the Wildcats allow (52.2).
- When Cincinnati puts up more than 52.2 points, it is 8-2.
- When Kansas State allows fewer than 67.5 points, it is 12-0.
- This season the Bearcats are shooting 38% from the field, 5.5% higher than the Wildcats concede.
- The Wildcats make 48.3% of their shots from the field, 10.4% higher than the Bearcats' defensive field-goal percentage.
Cincinnati Leaders
- Jillian Hayes: 12.4 PTS, 8.5 REB, 51.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
- Malea Williams: 9.8 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29)
- Braylyn Milton: 6.1 PTS, 25.3 FG%, 13.2 3PT% (5-for-38)
- Destiny Thomas: 6.6 PTS, 51.1 FG%
- Reagan Jackson: 9.1 PTS, 33 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)
Cincinnati Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|Howard
|W 87-62
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Southern Indiana
|W 58-56
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|12/21/2023
|Siena
|W 71-51
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/30/2023
|Kansas State
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ West Virginia
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|@ Oklahoma
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
