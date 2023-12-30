The Cincinnati Bearcats (8-3) will look to extend a six-game win streak when they host the Kansas State Wildcats (12-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The Wildcats have also won six games in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Cincinnati Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Cincinnati vs. Kansas State Scoring Comparison

  • The Wildcats score an average of 78.8 points per game, 18.4 more points than the 60.4 the Bearcats allow.
  • Kansas State is 12-1 when it scores more than 60.4 points.
  • Cincinnati's record is 8-2 when it gives up fewer than 78.8 points.
  • The Bearcats put up 15.3 more points per game (67.5) than the Wildcats allow (52.2).
  • When Cincinnati puts up more than 52.2 points, it is 8-2.
  • When Kansas State allows fewer than 67.5 points, it is 12-0.
  • This season the Bearcats are shooting 38% from the field, 5.5% higher than the Wildcats concede.
  • The Wildcats make 48.3% of their shots from the field, 10.4% higher than the Bearcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

Cincinnati Leaders

  • Jillian Hayes: 12.4 PTS, 8.5 REB, 51.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
  • Malea Williams: 9.8 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29)
  • Braylyn Milton: 6.1 PTS, 25.3 FG%, 13.2 3PT% (5-for-38)
  • Destiny Thomas: 6.6 PTS, 51.1 FG%
  • Reagan Jackson: 9.1 PTS, 33 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)

Cincinnati Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/13/2023 Howard W 87-62 Fifth Third Arena
12/17/2023 @ Southern Indiana W 58-56 Screaming Eagles Arena
12/21/2023 Siena W 71-51 Fifth Third Arena
12/30/2023 Kansas State - Fifth Third Arena
1/3/2024 @ West Virginia - WVU Coliseum
1/6/2024 @ Oklahoma - Lloyd Noble Center

