2024 NCAA Bracketology: Cleveland State March Madness Resume | January 1
When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Cleveland State be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.
How Cleveland State ranks
|Record
|Horizon League Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|10-5
|3-1
|NR
|NR
|195
Cleveland State's best wins
Against the Bradley Braves, a top 100 team in the RPI, Cleveland State picked up its best win of the season on December 15, a 76-69 road victory. Drew Lowder dropped a team-best 26 points with one rebound and one assist in the game against Bradley.
Next best wins
- 75-67 at home over Oakland (No. 89/RPI) on December 28
- 72-70 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 97/RPI) on November 22
- 71-61 at home over Canisius (No. 105/RPI) on November 15
- 82-78 at home over Ohio (No. 281/RPI) on November 11
- 90-77 at home over Western Michigan (No. 300/RPI) on December 21
Cleveland State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-1
- Cleveland State has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation according to the RPI (one).
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Vikings are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most losses.
- Based on the RPI, Cleveland State has three wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 29th-most in the nation.
Schedule insights
- Using our predictions, Cleveland State faces the 285th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.
- In terms of the Vikings' upcoming schedule, they have 13 games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have nine contests against teams above .500.
- Cleveland St has 16 games remaining this year, including none against Top 25 teams.
Cleveland State's next game
- Matchup: Wright State Raiders vs. Cleveland State Vikings
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio
- TV Channel: ESPN2
