How Cleveland State ranks

Record Horizon League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-5 3-1 NR NR 195

Cleveland State's best wins

Against the Bradley Braves, a top 100 team in the RPI, Cleveland State picked up its best win of the season on December 15, a 76-69 road victory. Drew Lowder dropped a team-best 26 points with one rebound and one assist in the game against Bradley.

Next best wins

75-67 at home over Oakland (No. 89/RPI) on December 28

72-70 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 97/RPI) on November 22

71-61 at home over Canisius (No. 105/RPI) on November 15

82-78 at home over Ohio (No. 281/RPI) on November 11

90-77 at home over Western Michigan (No. 300/RPI) on December 21

Cleveland State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

Cleveland State has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation according to the RPI (one).

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Vikings are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most losses.

Based on the RPI, Cleveland State has three wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 29th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Cleveland State faces the 285th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

In terms of the Vikings' upcoming schedule, they have 13 games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have nine contests against teams above .500.

Cleveland St has 16 games remaining this year, including none against Top 25 teams.

Cleveland State's next game

Matchup: Wright State Raiders vs. Cleveland State Vikings

Wright State Raiders vs. Cleveland State Vikings Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio

Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio TV Channel: ESPN2

