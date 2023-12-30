If you're searching for bracketology analysis of Cleveland State and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, see the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Cleveland State ranks

Record Horizon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-3 2-1 NR NR 134

Cleveland State's best wins

Cleveland State's signature win this season came on December 6 in an 87-56 victory against the Niagara Purple Eagles. In the win against Niagara, Mickayla Perdue recorded a team-leading 24 points. Colbi Maples chipped in 18 points.

Next best wins

69-59 over Drexel (No. 169/RPI) on December 21

70-63 over Southern Miss (No. 198/RPI) on December 20

74-66 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 213/RPI) on November 12

62-57 at home over Austin Peay (No. 221/RPI) on November 22

71-62 at home over Akron (No. 232/RPI) on December 10

Cleveland State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

Against Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), Cleveland State is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most defeats.

Cleveland State has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (four).

Based on the RPI, the Vikings have seven wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Cleveland State has the 268th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Vikings' upcoming schedule features 17 games against teams with worse records and nine games versus teams with records north of .500.

Cleveland State has 17 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Cleveland State's next game

Matchup: Milwaukee Panthers vs. Cleveland State Vikings

Milwaukee Panthers vs. Cleveland State Vikings Date/Time: Monday, January 1 at 3:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

