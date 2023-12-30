The Green Bay Phoenix (8-3) will be trying to extend a six-game home winning run when squaring off against the Cleveland State Vikings (11-2) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Kress Events Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Cleveland State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cleveland State vs. Green Bay Scoring Comparison

  • The Vikings' 77.8 points per game are 19 more points than the 58.8 the Phoenix give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 58.8 points, Cleveland State is 11-2.
  • Green Bay is 8-2 when it allows fewer than 77.8 points.
  • The 73.5 points per game the Phoenix average are 9.8 more points than the Vikings allow (63.7).
  • When Green Bay scores more than 63.7 points, it is 7-2.
  • When Cleveland State gives up fewer than 73.5 points, it is 11-0.
  • The Phoenix shoot 48.4% from the field, 9.4% higher than the Vikings concede defensively.
  • The Vikings' 46.2 shooting percentage from the field is 7.7 higher than the Phoenix have given up.

Cleveland State Leaders

  • Colbi Maples: 16.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.8 FG%, 46.4 3PT% (13-for-28)
  • Carmen Villalobos: 7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.5 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23)
  • Mickayla Perdue: 13.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.5 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (24-for-67)
  • Jordana Reisma: 7.7 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 53.1 FG%
  • Sara Guerreiro: 5.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

Cleveland State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Iowa L 104-75 Wells Fargo Arena
12/20/2023 Southern Miss W 70-63 Alico Arena
12/21/2023 Drexel W 69-59 Alico Arena
12/30/2023 @ Green Bay - Kress Events Center
1/1/2024 @ Milwaukee - Klotsche Center
1/6/2024 Youngstown State - Wolstein Center

