How to Watch the Cleveland State vs. Green Bay Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Green Bay Phoenix (8-3) will be trying to extend a six-game home winning run when squaring off against the Cleveland State Vikings (11-2) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Kress Events Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Cleveland State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Cleveland State vs. Green Bay Scoring Comparison
- The Vikings' 77.8 points per game are 19 more points than the 58.8 the Phoenix give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 58.8 points, Cleveland State is 11-2.
- Green Bay is 8-2 when it allows fewer than 77.8 points.
- The 73.5 points per game the Phoenix average are 9.8 more points than the Vikings allow (63.7).
- When Green Bay scores more than 63.7 points, it is 7-2.
- When Cleveland State gives up fewer than 73.5 points, it is 11-0.
- The Phoenix shoot 48.4% from the field, 9.4% higher than the Vikings concede defensively.
- The Vikings' 46.2 shooting percentage from the field is 7.7 higher than the Phoenix have given up.
Cleveland State Leaders
- Colbi Maples: 16.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.8 FG%, 46.4 3PT% (13-for-28)
- Carmen Villalobos: 7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.5 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23)
- Mickayla Perdue: 13.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.5 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (24-for-67)
- Jordana Reisma: 7.7 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 53.1 FG%
- Sara Guerreiro: 5.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cleveland State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Iowa
|L 104-75
|Wells Fargo Arena
|12/20/2023
|Southern Miss
|W 70-63
|Alico Arena
|12/21/2023
|Drexel
|W 69-59
|Alico Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Green Bay
|-
|Kress Events Center
|1/1/2024
|@ Milwaukee
|-
|Klotsche Center
|1/6/2024
|Youngstown State
|-
|Wolstein Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.