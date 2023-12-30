When Craig Reynolds hits the gridiron for the Detroit Lions in their Week 17 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys (on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Craig Reynolds score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a TD)

Reynolds has rushed for 179 yards on 41 carries (16.3 ypg), with one touchdown.

Reynolds also has five catches for 47 receiving yards (4.3 per game).

Reynolds has one rushing touchdown in six games.

Craig Reynolds Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 Seahawks 3 7 0 1 -2 0 Week 3 Falcons 4 15 0 0 0 0 Week 5 Panthers 7 52 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Buccaneers 10 15 0 2 28 0 Week 7 @Ravens 3 16 0 1 9 0 Week 8 Raiders 14 74 0 1 12 0

