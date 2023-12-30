David Montgomery will be facing the 19th-ranked rushing defense in the league when his Detroit Lions play the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17, on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET.

On the ground, Montgomery leads the team with 910 yards rushing on 195 attempts (75.8 ypg), with 11 rushing TDs. As a receiver, Montgomery has also caught 16 passes for 117 yards.

Montgomery vs. the Cowboys

Montgomery vs the Cowboys (since 2021): 1 GP / 53 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 53 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Cowboys have given up 100 or more yards on the ground to one opposing rusher during the 2023 season.

Dallas has allowed 13 opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Cowboys have not allowed any opposing players to record more than one rushing TD against them this season.

Montgomery will face the NFL's 19th-ranked rush defense this week. The Cowboys concede 115.7 yards on the ground per game.

The Cowboys have the No. 15 defense in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed, conceding 13 this season (0.9 per game).

David Montgomery Rushing Props vs. the Cowboys

Rushing Yards: 55.5 (-115)

Montgomery Rushing Insights

Montgomery hit the over on his rushing yards total set by sportsbooks in nine of his 12 opportunities this season (75.0%).

The Lions, who are fifth in NFL play in points scored, have passed 54.7% of the time while running 45.3%.

He has handled 43.7% of his team's 446 rushing attempts this season (195).

Montgomery has rushed for at least one touchdown nine times this season, including one game with multiple rushing TDs.

He has scored 11 of his team's 51 offensive touchdowns this season (21.6%).

He has 45 red zone rushing carries (47.4% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

David Montgomery Receiving Props vs the Cowboys

Receiving Yards: 7.5 (-115)

Montgomery Receiving Insights

In six of 12 games this season, Montgomery has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Montgomery has received 4.3% of his team's 539 passing attempts this season (23 targets).

He averages 5.1 yards per target this season (117 yards on 23 targets).

Montgomery does not have a TD reception this year in 12 games.

Montgomery's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Vikings 12/24/2023 Week 16 17 ATT / 55 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 12/16/2023 Week 15 17 ATT / 85 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / -3 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 12/10/2023 Week 14 10 ATT / 66 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 12/3/2023 Week 13 18 ATT / 56 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 1 REC / -1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 11/23/2023 Week 12 15 ATT / 71 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

