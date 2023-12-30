Will David Montgomery Score a Touchdown Against the Cowboys in Week 17?
With the Detroit Lions taking on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17 (Saturday at 8:15 PM ET), is David Montgomery a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Will David Montgomery score a touchdown against the Cowboys?
Odds to score a TD this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11.00 if he scores a TD)
- Detroit's top rusher, Montgomery, has carried the ball 195 times for 910 yards (75.8 per game), with 11 touchdowns.
- Montgomery has also caught 16 passes for 117 yards (9.8 per game).
- Montgomery has recorded multiple rushing TDs once this season, and has scored in nine games.
David Montgomery Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Chiefs
|21
|74
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|16
|67
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Week 4
|@Packers
|32
|121
|3
|2
|20
|0
|Week 5
|Panthers
|19
|109
|1
|2
|20
|0
|Week 6
|@Buccaneers
|6
|14
|0
|1
|19
|0
|Week 10
|@Chargers
|12
|116
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Bears
|12
|76
|1
|2
|22
|0
|Week 12
|Packers
|15
|71
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Saints
|18
|56
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 14
|@Bears
|10
|66
|0
|3
|19
|0
|Week 15
|Broncos
|17
|85
|0
|2
|-3
|0
|Week 16
|@Vikings
|17
|55
|1
|2
|14
|0
