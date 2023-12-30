Saturday's game at UD Arena has the Dayton Flyers (6-6) taking on the Duquesne Dukes (6-6) at 8:00 PM ET (on December 30). Our computer prediction projects a close 70-68 victory for Dayton, so expect a tight matchup.

The Flyers dropped their most recent game 70-53 against Vanderbilt on Wednesday.

Dayton vs. Duquesne Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio

Dayton vs. Duquesne Score Prediction

Prediction: Dayton 70, Duquesne 68

Other A-10 Predictions

Dayton Schedule Analysis

As far as their signature win this season, the Flyers defeated the Wichita State Shockers on November 25 by a score of 74-63.

The Flyers have three losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 28th-most in Division 1.

Dayton 2023-24 Best Wins

74-63 over Wichita State (No. 236) on November 25

75-54 over Stetson (No. 288) on November 24

75-74 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 297) on November 20

73-60 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 308) on December 9

91-73 at home over Lindenwood (MO) (No. 339) on November 12

Dayton Leaders

Arianna Smith: 9.2 PTS, 11.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 57.9 FG%

9.2 PTS, 11.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 57.9 FG% Mariah Perez: 8.5 PTS, 46.4 FG%

8.5 PTS, 46.4 FG% Ivy Wolf: 12.1 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (29-for-73)

12.1 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (29-for-73) Destiny Bohanon: 9.8 PTS, 34.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (11-for-44)

9.8 PTS, 34.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (11-for-44) Anyssa Jones: 9.3 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 19.0 3PT% (4-for-21)

Dayton Performance Insights

The Flyers have been outscored by 3.0 points per game (scoring 67.9 points per game to rank 153rd in college basketball while allowing 70.9 per contest to rank 300th in college basketball) and have a -36 scoring differential overall.

The Flyers are posting 73.6 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are averaging 59.6 points per contest.

Defensively, Dayton has been better at home this season, surrendering 70.8 points per game, compared to 76.0 in road games.

