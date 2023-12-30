2024 NCAA Bracketology: Dayton Women's March Madness Resume | January 1
When the women's 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will Dayton be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.
How Dayton ranks
|Record
|A-10 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-7
|0-2
|NR
|NR
|250
Dayton's best wins
Dayton, in its signature win of the season, took down the Miami (OH) RedHawks 73-60 on December 9. Ivy Wolf compiled a team-best 18 points with three rebounds and three assists in the game against Miami (OH).
Next best wins
- 74-63 over Wichita State (No. 299/RPI) on November 25
- 75-74 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 345/RPI) on November 20
- 75-54 over Stetson (No. 346/RPI) on November 24
- 91-73 at home over Lindenwood (MO) (No. 348/RPI) on November 12
Dayton's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-2
- According to the RPI, Dayton has three losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 30th-most in the nation.
Schedule insights
- Dayton has been given the 188th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- The Flyers have 16 games left on the schedule, with 10 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and six games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- Glancing at Dayton's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.
Dayton's next game
- Matchup: UMass Minutewomen vs. Dayton Flyers
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 5:00 PM ET
- Location: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts
