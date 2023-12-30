Saturday's contest features the Dayton Flyers (9-2) and the Longwood Lancers (12-2) squaring off at UD Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 77-63 victory for heavily favored Dayton according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 30.

There is no line set for the game.

Dayton vs. Longwood Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Dayton, Ohio

Venue: UD Arena

Dayton vs. Longwood Score Prediction

Prediction: Dayton 77, Longwood 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Dayton vs. Longwood

Computer Predicted Spread: Dayton (-14.4)

Dayton (-14.4) Computer Predicted Total: 139.6

Dayton is 6-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Longwood's 7-4-0 ATS record. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Flyers are 6-4-0 and the Lancers are 7-4-0.

Dayton Performance Insights

The Flyers have a +97 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.8 points per game. They're putting up 74.1 points per game to rank 204th in college basketball and are giving up 65.3 per contest to rank 57th in college basketball.

Dayton ranks 325th in college basketball at 32.9 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 32.6 its opponents average.

Dayton knocks down 9.9 three-pointers per game (23rd in college basketball) while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc (second-best in college basketball). It is making 2.9 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 7.0 per game while shooting 33.8%.

The Flyers average 103.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (36th in college basketball), and give up 90.9 points per 100 possessions (225th in college basketball).

Dayton forces 9.5 turnovers per game (344th in college basketball) while committing 10.2 (56th in college basketball play).

