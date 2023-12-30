The Dayton Flyers (9-2) hope to continue a seven-game home winning stretch when hosting the Longwood Lancers (12-2) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Dayton vs. Longwood Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Dayton Stats Insights

  • This season, the Flyers have a 47.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.4% higher than the 39.3% of shots the Lancers' opponents have hit.
  • In games Dayton shoots better than 39.3% from the field, it is 8-2 overall.
  • The Flyers are the 327th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lancers rank 21st.
  • The 74.1 points per game the Flyers score are 12.5 more points than the Lancers allow (61.6).
  • Dayton is 9-1 when scoring more than 61.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Dayton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Dayton put up 73.9 points per game last year at home, which was 9.4 more points than it averaged in road games (64.5).
  • In 2022-23, the Flyers ceded 58.9 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 63.2.
  • Dayton sunk 7.5 threes per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 6.4% points better than it averaged in road games (6.3 threes per game, 32.2% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dayton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Troy W 82-70 UD Arena
12/16/2023 Cincinnati W 82-68 Heritage Bank Center
12/20/2023 Oakland W 91-67 UD Arena
12/30/2023 Longwood - UD Arena
1/3/2024 @ Davidson - John M. Belk Arena
1/7/2024 UMass - UD Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.