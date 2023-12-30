How to Watch Dayton vs. Longwood on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Dayton Flyers (9-2) hope to continue a seven-game home winning stretch when hosting the Longwood Lancers (12-2) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Dayton vs. Longwood Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other A-10 Games
Dayton Stats Insights
- This season, the Flyers have a 47.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.4% higher than the 39.3% of shots the Lancers' opponents have hit.
- In games Dayton shoots better than 39.3% from the field, it is 8-2 overall.
- The Flyers are the 327th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lancers rank 21st.
- The 74.1 points per game the Flyers score are 12.5 more points than the Lancers allow (61.6).
- Dayton is 9-1 when scoring more than 61.6 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Dayton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Dayton put up 73.9 points per game last year at home, which was 9.4 more points than it averaged in road games (64.5).
- In 2022-23, the Flyers ceded 58.9 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 63.2.
- Dayton sunk 7.5 threes per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 6.4% points better than it averaged in road games (6.3 threes per game, 32.2% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Dayton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Troy
|W 82-70
|UD Arena
|12/16/2023
|Cincinnati
|W 82-68
|Heritage Bank Center
|12/20/2023
|Oakland
|W 91-67
|UD Arena
|12/30/2023
|Longwood
|-
|UD Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Davidson
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
|1/7/2024
|UMass
|-
|UD Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.