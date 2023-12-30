The Dayton Flyers (9-2) hope to continue a seven-game home winning stretch when hosting the Longwood Lancers (12-2) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Dayton vs. Longwood Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio

ESPN+

Dayton Stats Insights

This season, the Flyers have a 47.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.4% higher than the 39.3% of shots the Lancers' opponents have hit.

In games Dayton shoots better than 39.3% from the field, it is 8-2 overall.

The Flyers are the 327th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lancers rank 21st.

The 74.1 points per game the Flyers score are 12.5 more points than the Lancers allow (61.6).

Dayton is 9-1 when scoring more than 61.6 points.

Dayton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Dayton put up 73.9 points per game last year at home, which was 9.4 more points than it averaged in road games (64.5).

In 2022-23, the Flyers ceded 58.9 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 63.2.

Dayton sunk 7.5 threes per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 6.4% points better than it averaged in road games (6.3 threes per game, 32.2% three-point percentage).

