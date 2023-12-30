The Dayton Flyers (9-2) will attempt to extend a six-game winning stretch when they host the Longwood Lancers (12-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at UD Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Dayton vs. Longwood matchup.

Dayton vs. Longwood Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio

UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Dayton vs. Longwood Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Dayton Moneyline Longwood Moneyline

Dayton vs. Longwood Betting Trends

Dayton has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing five times.

A total of seven out of the Flyers' 11 games this season have gone over the point total.

Longwood has put together a 7-5-0 ATS record so far this season.

So far this year, seven out of the Lancers' 12 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Dayton Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Sportsbooks rate Dayton considerably lower (63rd in the country) than the computer rankings do (39th).

Sportsbooks have moved the Flyers' national championship odds up from +30000 at the start of the season to +20000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the fifth-biggest change.

Dayton has a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

