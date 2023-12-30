The Dayton Flyers (7-2) will play the Longwood Lancers (11-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Dayton vs. Longwood Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Dayton Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dayton Players to Watch

Daron Holmes: 16.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.1 BLK

16.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.1 BLK Nate Santos: 12.8 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.8 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Koby Brea: 11.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Kobe Elvis: 9.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Enoch Cheeks: 6.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Longwood Players to Watch

Walyn Napper: 14.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Johnathan Massie: 12.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Michael Christmas: 11.2 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.2 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Szymon Zapala: 10.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Elijah Tucker: 7.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dayton vs. Longwood Stat Comparison

Dayton Rank Dayton AVG Longwood AVG Longwood Rank 265th 71.3 Points Scored 80.8 64th 48th 64.8 Points Allowed 61.2 12th 324th 32.6 Rebounds 42.5 20th 289th 7.6 Off. Rebounds 13.7 7th 55th 9.2 3pt Made 6.4 280th 89th 15.2 Assists 14.0 156th 161st 11.6 Turnovers 12.5 236th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.