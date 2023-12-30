The Dayton Flyers (9-2) are heavy favorites (-12.5) as they try to continue a seven-game home win streak when they square off against the Longwood Lancers (12-2) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at UD Arena. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is set at 135.5 in the matchup.

Dayton vs. Longwood Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Dayton, Ohio

Dayton, Ohio Venue: UD Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Dayton -12.5 135.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dayton Betting Records & Stats

Dayton and its opponents have gone over 135.5 combined points in six of 10 games this season.

Dayton's games this year have an average total of 139.4, 3.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Flyers' ATS record is 6-4-0 this season.

Dayton has been favored in seven games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Flyers are undefeated in five games this season when favored by -900 or more on the moneyline.

Dayton has a 90% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Dayton vs. Longwood Over/Under Stats

Games Over 135.5 % of Games Over 135.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Dayton 6 60% 74.1 153.2 65.3 126.9 134.5 Longwood 8 72.7% 79.1 153.2 61.6 126.9 141

Additional Dayton Insights & Trends

The 74.1 points per game the Flyers put up are 12.5 more points than the Lancers allow (61.6).

When Dayton totals more than 61.6 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Dayton vs. Longwood Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Dayton 6-4-0 1-3 6-4-0 Longwood 7-4-0 0-0 7-4-0

Dayton vs. Longwood Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Dayton Longwood 14-2 Home Record 12-3 5-6 Away Record 8-8 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-10-0 73.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.7 64.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.4 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

