Delaware County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 3:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Delaware County, Ohio? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Delaware County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
River High School at Olentangy
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Toronto, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
