Franklin County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:34 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Franklin County, Ohio is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Franklin County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Patriot Preparatory Academy at Weir High School
- Game Time: 11:40 AM ET on December 30
- Location: Toronto, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Johnstown-Monroe High School at St. Francis DeSales High School - Columbus
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Columbus, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dublin Coffman High School at Pickerington North High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Pickington, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Watkins Memorial High School at Canal Winchester High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Canal Winchester, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
