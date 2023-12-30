Will Jack Roslovic Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 30?
For people wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET, is Jack Roslovic a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Jack Roslovic score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)
Roslovic stats and insights
- Roslovic has scored in two of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Sabres yet this season.
- Roslovic has picked up two assists on the power play.
- Roslovic's shooting percentage is 6.9%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have given up 124 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Roslovic recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:00
|Home
|W 6-5 OT
|11/12/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:17
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/11/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|12:56
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|18:32
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|20:29
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:43
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:24
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|20:17
|Away
|L 5-3
|10/28/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|19:51
|Home
|L 2-0
|10/26/2023
|Canadiens
|3
|1
|2
|20:23
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
Blue Jackets vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
