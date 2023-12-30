Will Jared Goff Score a Touchdown Against the Cowboys in Week 17?
Should you bet on Jared Goff getting into the end zone in the Detroit Lions' upcoming Week 17 matchup versus the Dallas Cowboys, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.
Will Jared Goff score a touchdown against the Cowboys?
Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a TD)
- This season Goff has racked up 21 rushing yards (1.4 per game) on 32 attempts with two touchdowns.
- Goff has found the end zone via the ground in two games this year.
Jared Goff Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Chiefs
|22
|35
|253
|1
|0
|5
|-1
|0
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|28
|35
|323
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Falcons
|22
|33
|243
|1
|1
|5
|3
|1
|Week 4
|@Packers
|19
|28
|210
|1
|1
|2
|10
|0
|Week 5
|Panthers
|20
|28
|236
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Week 6
|@Buccaneers
|30
|44
|353
|2
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Week 7
|@Ravens
|33
|53
|284
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Raiders
|26
|37
|272
|1
|1
|2
|-2
|0
|Week 10
|@Chargers
|23
|33
|333
|2
|0
|3
|-2
|0
|Week 11
|Bears
|23
|35
|236
|2
|3
|2
|3
|0
|Week 12
|Packers
|29
|44
|332
|2
|0
|3
|9
|0
|Week 13
|@Saints
|16
|25
|213
|2
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|Week 14
|@Bears
|20
|35
|161
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Broncos
|24
|34
|278
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Vikings
|30
|40
|257
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
