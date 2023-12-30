Detroit Lions receiver Josh Reynolds has a tough matchup in Week 17 (Saturday at 8:15 PM ET), up against the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys are allowing the fifth-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 184 per game.

Reynolds has reeled in 34 passes (on 55 targets) for 551 yards (to average 39.4 per game). He has five receiving TDs so far this year.

Reynolds vs. the Cowboys

Reynolds vs the Cowboys (since 2021): 1 GP / 8 REC YPG / REC TD

Two players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Dallas in the 2023 season.

The Cowboys have allowed 15 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Dallas on the season.

The Cowboys give up 184 passing yards per game, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Cowboys have totaled 19 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). The Cowboys' defense is 11th in the league in that category.

Josh Reynolds Receiving Props vs. the Cowboys

Receiving Yards: 16.5 (-111)

Reynolds Receiving Insights

In eight of 14 games this year, Reynolds has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Reynolds has received 10.2% of his team's 539 passing attempts this season (55 targets).

He has been targeted 55 times, averaging 10.0 yards per target (13th in NFL).

Reynolds has hauled in a touchdown pass in four of 14 games this year, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has scored five of his team's 51 offensive touchdowns this season (9.8%).

Reynolds has been targeted eight times in the red zone (12.7% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts).

Reynolds' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Vikings 12/24/2023 Week 16 4 TAR / 1 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 12/16/2023 Week 15 3 TAR / 2 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 12/10/2023 Week 14 4 TAR / 3 REC / 44 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 12/3/2023 Week 13 3 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 11/23/2023 Week 12 4 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

