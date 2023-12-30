The Detroit Lions and the Dallas Cowboys are slated to meet in a Week 17 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday. Will Kalif Raymond get into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent statistics and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Raymond will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Kalif Raymond score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a TD)

Raymond has 32 receptions (41 targets) for 428 yards and one score, averaging 28.5 yards per game.

Raymond has had a touchdown catch in one of 15 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Kalif Raymond Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 1 1 20 0 Week 2 Seahawks 3 2 46 1 Week 3 Falcons 6 4 55 0 Week 4 @Packers 1 1 -2 0 Week 5 Panthers 3 3 45 0 Week 6 @Buccaneers 3 3 23 0 Week 7 @Ravens 2 2 20 0 Week 8 Raiders 4 2 24 0 Week 10 @Chargers 4 2 46 0 Week 11 Bears 2 1 5 0 Week 12 Packers 5 5 90 0 Week 13 @Saints 0 0 0 Week 14 @Bears 4 3 15 0 Week 15 Broncos 1 1 12 0 Week 16 @Vikings 2 2 29 0

Rep Kalif Raymond with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.