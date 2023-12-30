Will Kent State be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep reading and check out our bracketology preview, which features Kent State's complete tournament resume.

How Kent State ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 0-0 NR NR 120

Kent State's best wins

Kent State's best win this season came on December 9 in an 83-77 victory against the Cleveland State Vikings. That signature victory against Cleveland State featured a team-leading 18 points from Chris Payton. Jalen Sullinger, with 16 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

82-73 on the road over South Dakota State (No. 185/RPI) on December 5

79-69 at home over Fresno State (No. 209/RPI) on November 11

79-72 over Fordham (No. 280/RPI) on November 20

100-62 over Hampton (No. 352/RPI) on November 17

Kent State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Golden Flashes are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most losses.

Schedule insights

Kent State gets the 97th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Golden Flashes' upcoming schedule includes 12 games against teams with worse records and 13 games versus teams with records above .500.

Kent State has 18 games left this year, including none against Top 25 teams.

Kent State's next game

Matchup: Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Ball State Cardinals

Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Ball State Cardinals Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio

Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.