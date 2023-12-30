Kirill Marchenko and the Columbus Blue Jackets will be in action on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Buffalo Sabres. Thinking about a wager on Marchenko? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Kirill Marchenko vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

Marchenko Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Marchenko has averaged 15:48 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +5.

Marchenko has scored a goal in 11 of 35 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Marchenko has a point in 16 games this season (out of 35), including multiple points four times.

In seven of 35 games this season, Marchenko has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Marchenko's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he goes over.

There is a 25.6% chance of Marchenko having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Marchenko Stats vs. the Sabres

On the defensive side, the Sabres are conceding 124 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-17) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 35 Games 4 21 Points 3 13 Goals 3 8 Assists 0

