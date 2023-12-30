If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Lake County, Ohio, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Lake County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

John Hay High School at Thomas W Harvey High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 30

1:30 PM ET on December 30 Location: Painesville, OH

Painesville, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakeside High School - Ashtabula at Eastlake North High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 30

1:30 PM ET on December 30 Location: Eastlake, OH

Eastlake, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Bedford High School at Thomas W Harvey High School