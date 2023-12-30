There is high school basketball competition in Licking County, Ohio today, and info on how to stream these games is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Licking County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Johnstown-Monroe High School at St. Francis DeSales High School - Columbus

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 30

3:00 PM ET on December 30 Location: Columbus, OH

Columbus, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Watkins Memorial High School at Canal Winchester High School