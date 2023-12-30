Review the injury report for the Detroit Lions (11-4), which currently has nine players listed on it, as the Lions prepare for their matchup with the Dallas Cowboys (10-5) at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, December 30 at 8:15 PM .

The Lions are coming off of a 30-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

In their most recent game, the Cowboys were knocked off by the Miami Dolphins 22-20.

Detroit Lions Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jason Cabinda FB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Taylor Decker OT Groin Limited Participation In Practice Frank Ragnow C Knee/back Did Not Participate In Practice Cameron Sutton CB Toe Questionable James Houston IV LB Ankle Out Jerry Jacobs CB Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Chauncey Gardner-Johnson DB Pectoral Out Derrick Barnes LB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Brock Wright TE Hip Out

Dallas Cowboys Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Rico Dowdle RB Ankle Out Tyron Smith OT Back Questionable Chuma Edoga OG Toe Limited Participation In Practice Zack Martin OG NIR - Rest Limited Participation In Practice Malik Hooker S Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Johnathan Hankins DT Knee Out Viliami Fehoko DE Knee Questionable Hunter Luepke RB Thigh Limited Participation In Practice Matt Waletzko OT Shoulder Full Participation In Practice

Lions vs. Cowboys Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas TV Info: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN

Lions Season Insights

The Lions' defense ranks 15th in the NFL with 325.5 total yards surrendered per contest, but they've been carried by their offense, which ranks third-best by accumulating 394.1 total yards per contest.

The Lions' offense has been thriving, racking up 27.5 points per contest (fifth-best) this season. Defensively, they rank 24th by surrendering 23.7 points per game.

The Lions' passing attack has been paving the way for the team, as they rank fifth-best in the NFL with 253.0 passing yards per game. In terms of defense, they are giving up 234.9 passing yards per game, which ranks 23rd.

In terms of rushing, Detroit has been productive on both sides of the ball this season, ranking third-best in rushing yards per game (141.1) and fourth-best in rushing yards surrendered per game (90.6).

The Lions have a -2 turnover margin this season, which ranks 19th in the NFL.

Lions vs. Cowboys Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Cowboys (-5.5)

Cowboys (-5.5) Moneyline: Cowboys (-250), Lions (+200)

Cowboys (-250), Lions (+200) Total: 52 points

