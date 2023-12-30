Mercer County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 3:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Mercer County, Ohio? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Mercer County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marion Local High School at Wapakoneta High School
- Game Time: 2:25 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Wapakoneta, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincolnview High School at Fort Recovery
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Fort Recovery, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
