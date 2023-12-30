Miami County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Miami County, Ohio today? We have the information here.
Miami County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bradford at Covington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Covington, OH
- Conference: Cross County Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
