The Michigan Wolverines (10-3) take on the Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) on Saturday at 12:00 PM ET in Big Ten play, aiting on FOX.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Michigan vs. Ohio State Scoring Comparison

The Buckeyes score an average of 82.7 points per game, 27.9 more points than the 54.8 the Wolverines give up.

When it scores more than 54.8 points, Ohio State is 10-2.

Michigan has a 10-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 82.7 points.

The Wolverines average 12.6 more points per game (73.2) than the Buckeyes give up (60.6).

Michigan is 10-1 when scoring more than 60.6 points.

Ohio State is 9-0 when allowing fewer than 73.2 points.

The Wolverines are making 43.3% of their shots from the field, 4% higher than the Buckeyes allow to opponents (39.3%).

The Buckeyes' 46.8 shooting percentage from the field is 9.4 higher than the Wolverines have given up.

Michigan Leaders

Jacy Sheldon: 19.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 56 FG%, 43.4 3PT% (23-for-53)

19.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 56 FG%, 43.4 3PT% (23-for-53) Taylor Thierry: 13.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 62.6 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)

13.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 62.6 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13) Cotie McMahon: 13.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.6 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

13.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.6 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Celeste Taylor: 7.9 PTS, 2.2 STL, 34.4 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (9-for-37)

7.9 PTS, 2.2 STL, 34.4 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (9-for-37) Rebeka Mikulasikova: 8.8 PTS, 49.4 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)

Ohio State Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Michigan Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/16/2023 Miami (OH) W 75-49 Crisler Center 12/20/2023 Florida L 82-65 Spectrum Center 12/22/2023 Florida A&M W 77-35 Crisler Center 12/30/2023 Ohio State - Crisler Center 1/4/2024 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall 1/9/2024 Minnesota - Crisler Center

Ohio State Schedule