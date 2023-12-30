Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Muskingum County, Ohio? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Muskingum County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Philo High School at Edison High School - Richmond

Game Time: 10:20 AM ET on December 30

10:20 AM ET on December 30 Location: Toronto, OH

Toronto, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

West Muskingum at Alexander High School