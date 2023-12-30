Friday's NHL lineup has plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the New York Rangers and the Florida Panthers.

We have everything you need in terms of how to watch Friday's NHL action right here. Take a look at the links below.

Sign up using our links for ESPN+, Fubo and Max to make sure you can stream NHL action across your devices this season.

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Today's NHL Games

Watch the NHL all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!