2024 NCAA Bracketology: Ohio March Madness Resume | January 1
If you're looking for bracketology analysis of Ohio and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.
Want to bet on Ohio's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Ohio ranks
|Record
|MAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-6
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|256
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ohio's best wins
Ohio's signature victory this season came against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 164) in the RPI. Ohio took home the 74-73 win at home on December 2. The leading scorer against Delaware was Elmore James, who amassed 21 points with five rebounds and one assist.
Next best wins
- 88-70 at home over Troy (No. 282/RPI) on November 8
- 80-68 over Middle Tennessee (No. 308/RPI) on November 25
- 82-77 over Brown (No. 330/RPI) on November 26
- 71-52 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 349/RPI) on November 18
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Ohio's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-4 | Quadrant 4: 5-1
- Based on the RPI, Ohio has four losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in Division 1.
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, Ohio has been handed the 307th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.
- Of the Bobcats' 18 remaining games this year, four are against teams with worse records, and 14 are against teams with records over .500.
- Ohio has 18 games remaining this year, including none against Top 25 teams.
Ohio's next game
- Matchup: Ohio Bobcats vs. Toledo Rockets
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio
- TV Channel: ESPNU
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Ohio games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.