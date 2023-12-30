If you're looking for bracketology analysis of Ohio and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Ohio ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 0-0 NR NR 256

Ohio's best wins

Ohio's signature victory this season came against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 164) in the RPI. Ohio took home the 74-73 win at home on December 2. The leading scorer against Delaware was Elmore James, who amassed 21 points with five rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

88-70 at home over Troy (No. 282/RPI) on November 8

80-68 over Middle Tennessee (No. 308/RPI) on November 25

82-77 over Brown (No. 330/RPI) on November 26

71-52 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 349/RPI) on November 18

Ohio's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-4 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

Based on the RPI, Ohio has four losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Ohio has been handed the 307th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

Of the Bobcats' 18 remaining games this year, four are against teams with worse records, and 14 are against teams with records over .500.

Ohio has 18 games remaining this year, including none against Top 25 teams.

Ohio's next game

Matchup: Ohio Bobcats vs. Toledo Rockets

Ohio Bobcats vs. Toledo Rockets Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio TV Channel: ESPNU

