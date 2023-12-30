Saturday's contest between the Davidson Wildcats (9-3) and Ohio Bobcats (6-5) matching up at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 74-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Wildcats, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 1:30 PM ET on December 30.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Ohio vs. Davidson Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Ohio vs. Davidson Score Prediction

Prediction: Davidson 74, Ohio 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Ohio vs. Davidson

Computer Predicted Spread: Davidson (-3.6)

Davidson (-3.6) Computer Predicted Total: 143.4

Ohio's record against the spread so far this season is 3-7-0, and Davidson's is 5-4-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Bobcats are 5-5-0 and the Wildcats are 4-5-0.

Ohio Performance Insights

The Bobcats average 80.3 points per game (71st in college basketball) while allowing 70.2 per contest (157th in college basketball). They have a +111 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.1 points per game.

The 37 rebounds per game Ohio averages rank 167th in college basketball, and are 1.1 more than the 35.9 its opponents pull down per outing.

Ohio hits 8.3 three-pointers per game (107th in college basketball), 1.6 more than its opponents (6.7). It is shooting 34% from beyond the arc (158th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 30.2%.

The Bobcats average 99.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (92nd in college basketball), and give up 87 points per 100 possessions (110th in college basketball).

Ohio has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 4.9 turnovers per game, committing 9.3 (22nd in college basketball play) while forcing 14.2 (57th in college basketball).

