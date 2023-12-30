How to Watch Ohio vs. Davidson on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Davidson Wildcats (9-3) will try to extend a six-game winning stretch when visiting the Ohio Bobcats (6-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. This contest is at 1:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Ohio vs. Davidson Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Ohio Stats Insights
- The Bobcats' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
- Ohio is 5-2 when it shoots better than 42.6% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bobcats rank 79th.
- The Bobcats score an average of 80.3 points per game, 15.0 more points than the 65.3 the Wildcats allow.
- Ohio is 6-5 when it scores more than 65.3 points.
Ohio Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Ohio averaged 83.5 points per game at home last season, and 75.8 on the road.
- The Bobcats conceded fewer points at home (65.7 per game) than away (79.6) last season.
- Ohio knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.3 per game) than on the road (8.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.2%) than away (36.9%).
Ohio Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Marshall
|L 74-69
|Convocation Center Ohio
|12/18/2023
|Defiance
|W 108-28
|Convocation Center Ohio
|12/22/2023
|@ Austin Peay
|L 71-67
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/30/2023
|Davidson
|-
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|1/2/2024
|Toledo
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
|1/6/2024
|Northern Illinois
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
