The Davidson Wildcats (9-3) will try to extend a six-game winning stretch when visiting the Ohio Bobcats (6-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. This contest is at 1:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ohio vs. Davidson Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Ohio Stats Insights

  • The Bobcats' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
  • Ohio is 5-2 when it shoots better than 42.6% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bobcats rank 79th.
  • The Bobcats score an average of 80.3 points per game, 15.0 more points than the 65.3 the Wildcats allow.
  • Ohio is 6-5 when it scores more than 65.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Ohio Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Ohio averaged 83.5 points per game at home last season, and 75.8 on the road.
  • The Bobcats conceded fewer points at home (65.7 per game) than away (79.6) last season.
  • Ohio knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.3 per game) than on the road (8.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.2%) than away (36.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Marshall L 74-69 Convocation Center Ohio
12/18/2023 Defiance W 108-28 Convocation Center Ohio
12/22/2023 @ Austin Peay L 71-67 F&M Bank Arena
12/30/2023 Davidson - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
1/2/2024 Toledo - Convocation Center Ohio
1/6/2024 Northern Illinois - Convocation Center Ohio

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.