The Davidson Wildcats (9-3) will try to extend a six-game winning stretch when visiting the Ohio Bobcats (6-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. This contest is at 1:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Ohio vs. Davidson Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Ohio Stats Insights

The Bobcats' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).

Ohio is 5-2 when it shoots better than 42.6% from the field.

The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bobcats rank 79th.

The Bobcats score an average of 80.3 points per game, 15.0 more points than the 65.3 the Wildcats allow.

Ohio is 6-5 when it scores more than 65.3 points.

Ohio Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Ohio averaged 83.5 points per game at home last season, and 75.8 on the road.

The Bobcats conceded fewer points at home (65.7 per game) than away (79.6) last season.

Ohio knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.3 per game) than on the road (8.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.2%) than away (36.9%).

