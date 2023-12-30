The Davidson Wildcats (9-3) aim to continue a six-game winning run when they visit the Ohio Bobcats (6-5) at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Davidson vs. Ohio matchup.

Ohio vs. Davidson Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

ESPN+

Ohio vs. Davidson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Davidson Moneyline Ohio Moneyline

Ohio vs. Davidson Betting Trends

Ohio is 3-7-0 ATS this year.

Davidson has compiled a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Wildcats' 11 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

