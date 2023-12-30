Can we expect Ohio State to earn a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

Want to bet on Ohio State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Preseason national championship odds: +8000

+8000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +10000

How Ohio State ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-2 1-1 33 34 51

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio State's best wins

On November 24 versus the Alabama Crimson Tide, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 32) in the RPI rankings, Ohio State registered its best win of the season, a 92-81 victory at a neutral site. In the victory over Alabama, Bruce Thornton posted a team-leading 29 points. Roddy Gayle Jr. contributed 23 points.

Next best wins

79-73 at home over Oakland (No. 89/RPI) on November 6

86-56 over Santa Clara (No. 115/RPI) on November 25

84-74 at home over Minnesota (No. 149/RPI) on December 3

78-75 over West Virginia (No. 191/RPI) on December 30

67-60 over UCLA (No. 191/RPI) on December 16

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Ohio State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 5-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Against Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), Ohio State is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 22nd-most victories.

According to the RPI, Ohio State has five wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the second-most in the nation.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Ohio State is playing the 90th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

Looking at the Buckeyes' upcoming schedule, they have 17 games against teams that are above .500 and 15 games against teams with worse records than their own.

As far as OSU's upcoming schedule, it has 19 games remaining, with five coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Ohio State's next game

Matchup: Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV Channel: BTN

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Ohio State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.