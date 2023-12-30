The Michigan Wolverines (10-3) go up against the Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday in Big Ten play. The matchup airs on FOX.

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: FOX

Ohio State vs. Michigan Scoring Comparison

The Buckeyes' 82.7 points per game are 27.9 more points than the 54.8 the Wolverines allow.

Ohio State has put together a 10-2 record in games it scores more than 54.8 points.

Michigan's record is 10-3 when it allows fewer than 82.7 points.

The Wolverines record 73.2 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 60.6 the Buckeyes allow.

When Michigan puts up more than 60.6 points, it is 10-1.

Ohio State has a 9-0 record when giving up fewer than 73.2 points.

The Wolverines shoot 43.3% from the field, 4% higher than the Buckeyes concede defensively.

The Buckeyes shoot 46.8% from the field, 9.4% higher than the Wolverines concede.

Ohio State Leaders

Jacy Sheldon: 19.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 56.0 FG%, 43.4 3PT% (23-for-53)

19.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 56.0 FG%, 43.4 3PT% (23-for-53) Taylor Thierry: 13.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 62.6 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)

13.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 62.6 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13) Cotie McMahon: 13.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.6 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

13.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.6 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Celeste Taylor: 7.9 PTS, 2.2 STL, 34.4 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (9-for-37)

7.9 PTS, 2.2 STL, 34.4 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (9-for-37) Rebeka Mikulasikova: 8.8 PTS, 49.4 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)

Ohio State Schedule