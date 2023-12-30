How to Watch the Ohio State vs. Michigan Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 6:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Michigan Wolverines (10-3) go up against the Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday in Big Ten play. The matchup airs on FOX.
Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Ohio State vs. Michigan Scoring Comparison
- The Buckeyes' 82.7 points per game are 27.9 more points than the 54.8 the Wolverines allow.
- Ohio State has put together a 10-2 record in games it scores more than 54.8 points.
- Michigan's record is 10-3 when it allows fewer than 82.7 points.
- The Wolverines record 73.2 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 60.6 the Buckeyes allow.
- When Michigan puts up more than 60.6 points, it is 10-1.
- Ohio State has a 9-0 record when giving up fewer than 73.2 points.
- The Wolverines shoot 43.3% from the field, 4% higher than the Buckeyes concede defensively.
- The Buckeyes shoot 46.8% from the field, 9.4% higher than the Wolverines concede.
Ohio State Leaders
- Jacy Sheldon: 19.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 56.0 FG%, 43.4 3PT% (23-for-53)
- Taylor Thierry: 13.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 62.6 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)
- Cotie McMahon: 13.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.6 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)
- Celeste Taylor: 7.9 PTS, 2.2 STL, 34.4 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (9-for-37)
- Rebeka Mikulasikova: 8.8 PTS, 49.4 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)
Ohio State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/15/2023
|Grand Valley State
|W 73-49
|Value City Arena
|12/18/2023
|UCLA
|L 77-71
|Value City Arena
|12/22/2023
|Belmont
|W 84-55
|Value City Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Michigan
|-
|Crisler Center
|1/5/2024
|@ Northwestern
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|1/11/2024
|Rutgers
|-
|Value City Arena
