The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) are 9.5-point favorites as they look to continue a seven-game home winning streak when they take on the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on FOX. The point total is 146.5 in the matchup.

Ohio State vs. West Virginia Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Ohio State -9.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ohio State Betting Records & Stats

In six games this season, Ohio State and its opponents have scored more than 146.5 total points.

Ohio State has an average total of 143.5 in its matchups this year, three fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Buckeyes have compiled a 3-7-0 record against the spread.

Ohio State has entered the game as favorites seven times this season and won five of those games.

The Buckeyes have been at least a -500 moneyline favorite five times this season and won each of those games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Ohio State has a 83.3% chance to win.

Ohio State vs. West Virginia Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ohio State 6 60% 79.4 147.2 64.1 132.9 144 West Virginia 2 20% 67.8 147.2 68.8 132.9 137.2

Additional Ohio State Insights & Trends

The Buckeyes average 10.6 more points per game (79.4) than the Mountaineers give up (68.8).

When Ohio State puts up more than 68.8 points, it is 3-6 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Ohio State vs. West Virginia Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ohio State 3-7-0 2-5 7-3-0 West Virginia 5-5-0 1-0 3-7-0

Ohio State vs. West Virginia Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ohio State West Virginia 10-6 Home Record 13-4 1-10 Away Record 3-8 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 2-8-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 74.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.4 68.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.6 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-5-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.