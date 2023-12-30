Saturday's contest at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse has the Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) squaring off against the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 75-65 win, as our model heavily favors Ohio State.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Ohio State vs. West Virginia Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX

Where: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Ohio State vs. West Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 75, West Virginia 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Ohio State vs. West Virginia

Computer Predicted Spread: Ohio State (-10.7)

Ohio State (-10.7) Computer Predicted Total: 140.0

Ohio State has gone 3-7-0 against the spread, while West Virginia's ATS record this season is 5-5-0. The Buckeyes have a 7-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Mountaineers have a record of 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Ohio State Performance Insights

The Buckeyes outscore opponents by 15.3 points per game (scoring 79.4 points per game to rank 81st in college basketball while allowing 64.1 per contest to rank 39th in college basketball) and have a +184 scoring differential overall.

Ohio State grabs 39.2 rebounds per game (79th in college basketball) while allowing 32 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 7.2 boards per game.

Ohio State makes 8.1 three-pointers per game (125th in college basketball) at a 37.7% rate (41st in college basketball), compared to the 6.4 per game its opponents make at a 32.1% rate.

The Buckeyes rank 41st in college basketball with 102.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 44th in college basketball defensively with 83 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Ohio State has committed 1.3 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.7 (89th in college basketball play) while forcing 12 (193rd in college basketball).

