Saturday's contest between the Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) and the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-65 and heavily favors Ohio State to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 30.

Based on our computer prediction, Ohio State is projected to cover the spread (9.5) against West Virginia. The two sides are expected to go under the 146.5 total.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ohio State vs. West Virginia Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Line: Ohio State -9.5

Ohio State -9.5 Point Total: 146.5

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Ohio State vs. West Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 75, West Virginia 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Ohio State vs. West Virginia

Pick ATS: Ohio State (-9.5)



Ohio State (-9.5) Pick OU: Under (146.5)



Ohio State has gone 3-7-0 against the spread, while West Virginia's ATS record this season is 5-5-0. The Buckeyes are 7-3-0 and the Mountaineers are 3-7-0 in terms of going over the point total. The two teams score an average of 147.2 points per game, 0.7 more points than this matchup's total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other Big Ten Predictions

Ohio State Performance Insights

The Buckeyes' +184 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.4 points per game (79th in college basketball) while giving up 64.1 per outing (39th in college basketball).

Ohio State grabs 39.2 rebounds per game (82nd in college basketball) while allowing 32.0 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 7.2 boards per game.

Ohio State hits 8.1 three-pointers per game (124th in college basketball) while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc (42nd in college basketball). It is making 1.7 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 6.4 per game while shooting 32.1%.

The Buckeyes score 102.9 points per 100 possessions (40th in college basketball), while allowing 83.0 points per 100 possessions (46th in college basketball).

Ohio State has committed 10.7 turnovers per game (88th in college basketball action), 1.3 fewer than the 12.0 it forces on average (193rd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.