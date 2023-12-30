Saturday's game that pits the Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) against the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-65 in favor of Ohio State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 30.

According to our computer prediction, Ohio State is projected to cover the point spread (9.5) against West Virginia. The two sides are projected to come in below the 146.5 total.

Ohio State vs. West Virginia Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Line: Ohio State -9.5

Ohio State -9.5 Point Total: 146.5

146.5 Moneyline (To Win): Ohio State -500, West Virginia +375

Ohio State vs. West Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 75, West Virginia 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Ohio State vs. West Virginia

Pick ATS: Ohio State (-9.5)



Ohio State (-9.5) Pick OU: Under (146.5)



Ohio State has a 3-7-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to West Virginia, who is 5-5-0 ATS. The Buckeyes have gone over the point total in seven games, while Mountaineers games have gone over three times. The two teams score an average of 147.2 points per game, 0.7 more points than this matchup's total.

Ohio State Performance Insights

The Buckeyes average 79.4 points per game (77th in college basketball) while giving up 64.1 per outing (38th in college basketball). They have a +184 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 15.3 points per game.

Ohio State ranks 83rd in the country at 39.2 rebounds per game. That's 7.2 more than the 32 its opponents average.

Ohio State makes 8.1 three-pointers per game (126th in college basketball), 1.7 more than its opponents (6.4).

The Buckeyes average 102.9 points per 100 possessions (39th in college basketball), while allowing 83 points per 100 possessions (43rd in college basketball).

Ohio State wins the turnover battle by 1.3 per game, committing 10.7 (85th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.

